-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIOL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.63 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

