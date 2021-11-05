$0.04 EPS Expected for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of VMD opened at $5.70 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $226.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 1,764,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

