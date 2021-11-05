$0.16 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.