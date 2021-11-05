-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.11). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

