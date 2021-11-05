$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $22.36 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -171.99 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

