$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock valued at $842,741. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,741. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

