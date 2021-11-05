$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,265. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

