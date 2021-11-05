$0.30 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

