$0.41 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.66. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

TRGP stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $56.68. 1,227,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

