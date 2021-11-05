-$0.43 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.97). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.49. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

