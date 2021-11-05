$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 68.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 54.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.21. 4,059,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

