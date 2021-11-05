$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,199 shares of company stock valued at $33,533,818 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $76.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

