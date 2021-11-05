-$0.63 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.54). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

