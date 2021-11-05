-$0.63 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.54). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.