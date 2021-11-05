$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 475,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,830. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

