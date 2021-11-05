$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.71. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

