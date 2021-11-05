0xcert Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,005.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $797,671.95 and approximately $107,005.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

