0xcert (ZXC) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $796,927.66 and approximately $93,408.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

