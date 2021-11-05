$1.14 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock worth $1,492,774. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Enova International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.