$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $186.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.19. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

