$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.