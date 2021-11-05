$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.36. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 275,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.22. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

