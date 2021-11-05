$112.75 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $112.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the highest is $113.19 million. Workiva reported sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $431.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $506.28 million, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $517.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Workiva by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Workiva by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 140,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -219.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

