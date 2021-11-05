1,124,008 Shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of BP Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMP. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.04 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.19.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

