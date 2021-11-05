$114.28 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $114.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $115.16 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $460.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $503.27 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 281,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 217,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

