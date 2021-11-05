116,617 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.

