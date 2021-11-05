$121.96 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post sales of $121.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,621 shares of company stock worth $1,528,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

