148,318 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.39% of Annexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

ANNX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,449. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $618.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

