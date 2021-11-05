15,167,333 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,167,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,822,000. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

