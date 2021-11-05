$160.19 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $160.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.07 million and the lowest is $157.30 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $657.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $666.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $661.77 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $670.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE EIG opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $4,902,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $4,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

