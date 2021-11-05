1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Smith & Nephew worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.