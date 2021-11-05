1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

