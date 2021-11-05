196,398 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

WWW stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

