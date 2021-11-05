1inch One Day Volume Hits $451.09 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, 1inch has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One 1inch coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00005887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $679.44 million and approximately $451.09 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

