1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

ONEM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

