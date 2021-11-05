$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.57 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

NYSE DGX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

