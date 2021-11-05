$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

