2,000 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $716.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $718.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $623.12 and its 200 day moving average is $554.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

