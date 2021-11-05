200,000 Shares in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Purchased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Electric Last Mile Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.08. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

