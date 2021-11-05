$21.33 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $21.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.42 billion and the highest is $22.01 billion. General Electric posted sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $75.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.25 billion to $75.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $81.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.33, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

