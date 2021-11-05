$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veritone by 104,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $31.79 on Friday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

