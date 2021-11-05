$245.16 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce $245.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.61 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 223%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $801.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of LC stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

