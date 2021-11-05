$25.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $25.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $108.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $385.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

