$253.93 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $253.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.40 million and the lowest is $21.45 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,083.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $250.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $191.57 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

