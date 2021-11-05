29,732 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 65.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.81. 139,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

