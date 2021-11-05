2crazyNFT 1-Day Volume Tops $265,701.00 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $265,701.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00084038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.35 or 0.07260383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.60 or 0.99880099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022757 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,213,123 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2crazyNFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2crazyNFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2crazyNFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

