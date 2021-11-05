$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

