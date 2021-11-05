$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 420,526 shares of company stock worth $7,584,504. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.