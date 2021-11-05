$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $76.28 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.