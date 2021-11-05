43,288 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

