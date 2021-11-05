4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,765.88

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.88 ($36.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,105 ($40.57). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,045 ($39.78), with a volume of 19,309 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Barclays boosted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

The firm has a market cap of £855.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,984.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,765.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

